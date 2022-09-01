From Animall to GoKwik: 11 Indian companies on the 'Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2022' list

I

Some other companies on the list are focusing on climate change by updating their technological access, while some are offering fintech solutions to digitise and connect underserved markets.









Singapore leads the list with 19 companies, followed by Hong Kong with 16 and South Korea with 15. India is at rank 5 with 11 companies, tailing China at rank 4 with 13 companies.





The 11 categories for companies on the list sponsored by FedEx are ecommerce & retail, enterprise technology, finance, logistics & transportation, food & hospitality, construction & engineering, agriculture, education & recruitment, entertainment & media, consumer technology, and biotechnology & health care. The main category ‘technology’ is dropped and has been subdivided into enterprise technology and consumer technology.





"Companies on this year’s 100 to Watch list are charting a way forward. Singapore is this year’s leading locale for companies on the list, while biotech and health care is the top category, underscoring how the pandemic affected small companies and startups," says Justin Doebele, editor, Forbes Asia.





The highest number of Indian companies on the list are from the agriculture sector (5), followed by ecommerce & retail and logistics & transportation (2 each), and one each from consumer technology and entertainment & media.





The list of Indian companies on the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2022 list:













The list is unranked, and the final 100 companies on the list have been selected from 650 submissions. The metrics used to evaluate the submissions include positive impact on the region or industry, a track record of strong revenue growth or ability to attract funding, promising business models or markets, and a persuasive story. ​

n the post-pandemic world, small companies and startups across the Asia-Pacific region have brought creativity, innovation and the force of being social change makers to the fore. The second ‘Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2022’ list which was released on August 29 includes 11 Indian companies. It highlights companies and startups across the region that are addressing real-world challenges with fresh thinking and innovative products and services, including faster blood tests, more accessible elderly care services, and well-being apps to help those struggling with isolation or burnout.