How Premier League has joined hands with the Reliance Foundation to groom young Indian footballers

On a hot May afternoon, even as temperatures remained above 30 degree Celsius around 6 pm in Mumbai, 22 young soccer fiends continued to raise the heat at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai, on the outskirts of Mumbai. They crossed, they passed, they dribbled, they tackled, and they scored too. While the occasional chatter among a small crowd gathered on the sidelines veered towards the IPL playoff match that would follow later in the evening, squeals of “shoot”, “get him”, or an exasperated “come one, ref” would immediately bring you back to the intense battle of attrition going on in the middle.This was not your everyday soccer match, not the kind that inhabits every other alley in India. Because the winner would take home silverware signifying a multi-national conquest: The ‘Reliance Foundation presents Premier League Next Generation Cup’ that’s a collaboration between the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited (the owners of Network18, the publishers of Forbes India) and the Premier League (PL), England’s most elite football league. The competition was launched in 2019, with Mumbai hosting, among others, the under-14 and under-15 sides of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea in the inaugural season, with a repeat season in the city in 2020. The third edition moved to the UK in 2022, where the under-21 colts of ISL outfits Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC, which topped the domestic Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), faced off against the academy teams of Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City (now relegated to the lower division) and West Ham United, among others. The fourth edition of the Next Gen Cup, which recently concluded in Mumbai, doubled the number of Indian participants to four—the top four finishers of the 60-team RFDL—along with PL clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers aka Wolves, West Ham United and Everton, and South Africa’s five-year-old soccer venture Stellenbosch. The Wolves won the trophy by beating defending champion Stellenbosch 5-4 through a penalty shootout. “When we started, we had the under-14 competition. Fast forward to now, we have under-21 teams playing against each other,” says Neil Saunders, director of football, PL, a globally acclaimed league of 20 English teams. “The fact that we’ve been able to progress to this age group shows the quality of young players in India.” The roots of the collaboration, says a Reliance Foundation Sports spokesperson, lie in a mutual cooperation agreement signed between the PL and Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL) in 2014, and renewed in 2020, to bring the best practices to India to develop its football ecosystem. This year, Reliance Foundation joined hands with PL as title sponsors for the tournament. “Reliance Foundation Sports invests in Indian football as part of its CSR strategy,” says the spokesperson, adding that RFDL, which throws up the Indian qualifiers for the Next Gen Cup, was instituted last year with the aim of developing the youth football structure in India. “It started off with only ISL clubs,” he says, “This year, we’ve expanded it to over 60 clubs across the ISL, I-League, Division 2, and SFA-nominated clubs, playing over 300 competitive matches.” From among them, Bengaluru FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) and ATK Mohun Bagan made it to the Next Gen Cup. Also read: Why an Indian owner of an elite football club could be a win-winThis collaboration brings to India a celebrated academy template—which has fostered the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton, David Beckham, Gareth Bale, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford—to propel its development programmes, while also enabling the pipeline that feeds England’s national team to gain exposure—from the street-style play of the South Africans to India’s tactically sound game, as James Collins, the U21 head coach of the Wolves put it. Add to that the acclimatisation to Mumbai’s searing heat, a new time zone and switching into the game mode every few days, and one gets the whole game experience. “Back home you don’t get to play a lot of tournaments, that’s what we got coming to India. The main thing I will take home from the tournament is the winning mentality,” says 19-year-old Ollie Tipton, the captain of the Wolves, beaming after leading his team to the trophy. His Indian colleagues have gained a look-in into the rough and tumble of international football, and benchmarking themselves to it. Consider the confidence-booster that it has been for Franklin Nazareth, a central defensive midfielder, and Chirag Bhujel, a right winger, who were part of the RFYC team that narrowly lost 1-2 to Everton. “We dominated the match,” says Nazareth of his team, which scored in the first minute of the stoppage time in the second half. “We lost the game, but we were in it till the last minute against an English academy side,” he adds. Saunders draws a parallel between the Next Gen Cup and the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP) that the PL launched in the 2012-13 season with an eye on developing more homegrown players. The EPPP works in three phases with footballers, from foundation (under-9 to under-11), youth development (under-12 to under-16), and professional (under-17 to under-23). “Youth development doesn’t happen overnight,” he says. “Some of the standout performers you see in the PL at the moment, be it Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden or Marcus Rashford, they all started at a PL academy from the age of nine and probably didn’t make their debut until 10 years later.”The Next Gen Cup also provides the Indian clubs a platform to catch the talent early and transition their academy graduates from cadet leagues to the first team. Example: Sivasakthi Narayanan of Bengaluru FC, who played the inaugural season for the RFDL and scored two goals against Leicester City in the 2022 edition of the Next Gen Cup, also won the Hero ISL Emerging Player of the Year in the 2022-23 season. Also read: At the top, you need to prove your worth every day: Robert PiresSays Arata Izumi, a former Japanese-Indian professional footballer and the current RFYC coach, “This tournament has been one of the biggest hopes for football in India ever since I came to the country in 2007. I’ve seen a lot of young players struggle with no game time and no clue about how to get on with their career. This is a tournament where they can really showcase their talent.”
