Morning Buzz: Disney plans to stay in India, InterGlobe plans to launch air taxi service, and more

Disney would like to maintain its presence in the Indian market, even though Hotstar has been losing subscribers in the last year. The statement from CEO Bob Iger comes as the company is exploring a sale for its India television and streaming business and has pegged the valuation at $10 billion. Iger said that the TV business makes money, but other parts have been challenging for the company.From 2026, the 60- to 90-minutes road journey from Connaught Place to Gurugram would reduce to just 7 minutes. InterGlobe Aviation has tied up with California-based electric taxi firm Archer Aviation to provide the service. Separately, it has also tied up with lifestyle brand Mokobara to launch a collection of premium luggage.Talks between Sony and Zee Entertainment have stalled as the company views the Sebi probe against Punit Goenka as a corporate governance issue. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had earlier said that there is no legal hurdle against Goenka holding the managing director’s role. Sony is believed to want to play it safe and get the top job for its managing director NP Singh.Top engineering schools are reducing their minimum compensation requirements to bring recruiters onboard. Some IITs have cut their minimum compensation requirement from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 9 lakh. So far, a large percentage of batches are still not placed. The older IITs start their placement season from December 1, while the newer ones have already started. The institutes also complained of their inability to reach HR departments; some are using LinkedIn Premium to reach out to recruiters.