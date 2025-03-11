We need a new era beyond negotiating talks:Â COP30 head

The Brazilian head of the next UN climate conference acknowledged Monday the limitations of such global negotiations, and the need to deliver on promises made at these summits.

Andre Correa do Lago, a veteran climate negotiator, said it was necessary to be self-critical and push back against the belief that the so-called Conference of the Parties (COP) summits involved lots of talk and "meagre results".

Calls for reform to the UN process on climate change have been raised for years, including by previous COP presidents and other respected global figures.

"In view of climate urgency, we need a new era beyond negotiating talks: we must help put into practice what we have agreed," wrote the COP30 president in a letter to nations Monday ahead of the conference, scheduled for November in Brazil.

In a separate briefing to journalists, Correa do Lago said it was essential to "do our best to link the abstraction of these negotiations and the decisions of the COP to real life".