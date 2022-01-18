The first DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) electric bus was launched at IP Bus depot, New Delhi on January 17, 2022. Manufactured by JBM Auto Limited, 50 more electric buses will be available by February this year.

Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images









