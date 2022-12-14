Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India 2022 W-Power list
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Julian Alvarez and Argentina's World Cup dream

Photo of the day: Julian Alvarez and Argentina's World Cup dream

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 14, 2022 01:48:38 PM IST
Updated: Dec 14, 2022 01:53:51 PM IST

Photo of the day: Julian Alvarez and Argentina's World Cup dreamAfter a brilliant solo run from his own half, Argentina's mercurial forward Julian Alvarez faces up to Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic before lobbing the ball past him for the second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football semi-final match in Lusail, Doha on December 13, 2022. 22-year-old Alvarez teamed up with Lionel Messi to sculpt a 3-0 victory over Croatia to see them through to the finals.
Image: Adrian Dennis / AFP

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Sam Bankman-Fried and the FTX crash: A quick recap of the rise and fall of crypto's blue-eyed boy