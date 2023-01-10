Photo of the day: Queue to survive

Local residents gather to purchase government-priced wheat flour at Hyderabad in Sindh province, Pakistan on January 9, 2023. The UN chief called on January 9 for "massive investments" to help Pakistan recover from last year's devastating floods and better resist climate change. International donors pledged over $9 billion to help the country. Among the donors were Islamic Development Bank ($4.2 billion), World Bank ($2 billion), Saudi Arabia ($1 billion), as well as the EU and China

Image: Husnain Ali / AFP





Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.