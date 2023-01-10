Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
Forbes India Showstoppers 2022-23
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Queue to survive

Photo of the day: Queue to survive

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 10, 2023 02:03:41 PM IST
Updated: Jan 10, 2023 02:11:09 PM IST

Photo of the day: Queue to surviveLocal residents gather to purchase government-priced wheat flour at Hyderabad in Sindh province, Pakistan on January 9, 2023. The UN chief called on January 9 for "massive investments" to help Pakistan recover from last year's devastating floods and better resist climate change. International donors pledged over $9 billion to help the country. Among the donors were Islamic Development Bank ($4.2 billion), World Bank ($2 billion), Saudi Arabia ($1 billion), as well as the EU and China
Image: Husnain Ali / AFP

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
In post-Covid life, China's music lovers are flocking to Hong Kong to see live shows
Snapshots of the global economy going into 2023