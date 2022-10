Firefighters dressed as cartoon characters participate in an awareness campaign against using firecrackers during the celebrations of Diwali, at a school in Chennai on October 20, 2022.

Image: Arun Sankar / AFP



Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.