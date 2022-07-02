Our top reads of the week

Discover

Raghu Yarlagadda wanted to become a badminton player. But an injury and a bit of advice changed the course of his life. He channelled his passion into engineering, building a career at Motorola, getting a business degree from Harvard, and working with his hero Sundar Pichai at Google. Something was still amiss. Yarlagadda wanted to create something of value with an impact and make a dent in the universe. This is the story of the cofounder and CEO of FalconX, one of the largest and fastest-growing digital asset brokerages based out of the US, and who is beating the global crypto market meltdown."Is crypto a bubble? And is this bubble about to burst?” When you are talking to an aggressive and enterprising crypto entrepreneur whose maiden venture is valued at $8 billion and has scaled considerably over four years, it’s interesting to start the conversation with the subject of a bubble. Is there a bubble? Raghu Yarlagadda, cofounder and CEO of FalconX, a cryptocurrency brokerage and digital asset trading platform for institutional investors, takes the bull by the horns.Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan has often expressed why India must focus on expanding its services sector rather than replicating China’s model of manufacturing-led growth. It is a template that hasn’t worked for India for the past many years, he argues. But the Narendra Modi government has always pushed to boost manufacturing to achieve a double-digit GDP growth rate. Make in India is the red carpet for foreign companies to invest in the country's growth story. FDI in the sector has soared, but it hasn't been able to attract multi-billion-dollar investments from large MNCs for manufacturing facilities in the country.Hollywood directors Shawn Baker and Steven Soderbergh shot their movies—'Tangerine' and 'Unsane' respectively—on iPhones. Pandemic-induced lockdowns also resulted in the growing number of content creators who made bank creating videos on smartphones for social media and keeping their followers entertained, who were also watching them on smartphones. None of it bothers Canon India CEO, Manabu Yamazaki. He considers the growing smartphone market a huge opportunity for photography equipment makers. They are relying on the human nature of refining their skills.Lessons from the field are not limited to athletes. The techniques and skills imbibed on the field are also useful in personal and professional life. Golf, as it turns out, has some lessons for budding entrepreneurs and startup founders. From the importance of a pilot project before launching, to learning why not to despair over mistakes, the importance of swiftly adapting to changing landscape, and more, here are nine key lessons that startup entrepreneurs can imbibe from a good game of golf.The education sector was one of the worst affected because of Covid-19. As schools shuttered, teachers, students, and parents had to change tracks and embrace various forms of online education. Thus the boom in edtech. Two years went by without hiccups as the sector also celebrated some newly minted unicorns. Come 2022, offline education is available again and edtech startups have to pivot. Funding is slowing down, investors are becoming more cautious, valuations are falling, and people are being laid off. Here's how educators are dealing with the change.The booming EV market has two price extremes—massive, luxurious EVs that are on sale for north of a crore and cheaper EVs that are within reach of commoners. 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge is covering the middle ground. Under that hood, it packs a 78kwh battery that generates a strong 408hp and an absurd 660Nm. Volvo XC40 Recharge makes highway cruise effortless and you might be tempted to challenge sportscars along the way. With Volvo XC40 Recharge, has the automaker found the best of both worlds? Find out the verdict in this episode of Forbes India Momentum.