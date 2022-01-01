GTA 6 could introduce a crypto reward system

Image: Shutterstock





Popular action-adventure game series Grand Theft Auto is reportedly set to include cryptocurrency rewards in its upcoming upgraded version - GTA 6. The sequel to GTA 5, which is anticipated to be released in 2023 or 2024, is anticipated to be a major upgrade from its record-breaking predecessor. The latest instalment is likely to integrate blockchain technology to implement its crypto-based reward system.

A tweet by Watcher.Guru on 26th June, said, "GTA 6 leaks suggest the story will take place in Columbia/Miami and will include in-game #cryptocurrency rewards for players to earn and trade."

The introduction of crypto and the play-to-earn system has taken the gaming industry by storm, so much so that it has turned gaming into an extra source of income. According to leaks, GTA 6 might include Bitcoin (BTC), one of the largest crypto assets in the game as a payment method and as a reward token.

Developers of Grand Theft Auto have not released an official statement regarding (the addition of) crypto assets. However, Rockstar Games did announce in February that GTA 6 is under development.

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details”.

In the 2013 version of GTA 5, players could enter the stock markets by accessing LCN and BAWSAQ exchanges through their smartphones and trade shares on the exchange. In addition to that, players could earn money in "Stock Market Assassination Missions". With the rumours circulating about the GTA 6 instalment, players might get a new opportunity to earn money through crypto.