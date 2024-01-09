SRK, Mani Ratnam among prominent names to be at 'CNN-News18 Indian of the Year' awards

CNN-News18, India's number one English news channel unveils the highly anticipated 'CNN-News18 Indian of the Year' awards, an upcoming spectacle, on 10th January. Recognized as India's premier television awards now into its 13th edition, the ceremony vows to honour excellence, spotlighting Indians who have conquered the world across various domains. This year, the awards evening will witness the presence of the ‘King of Bollywood’, actor Shah Rukh Khan, renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam, among others.