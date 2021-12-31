As per industry sources, the biryani market in India is estimated to be approximately Rs 1,500 crore in the organised sector and Rs 15,000 crore in the unorganised market; Image: Shutterstock



There are various accounts of the origins of biryani. Some food historians say biryani landed on the Indian coast in the 13th century as an import from West Asia, more specifically Persia. Others believe it was an invention during the Mughal rule of India. Food experts like to give the Mughals credit for popularising biryani in the country. From the Nawabs of Oudh (Awadh) in Lucknow to the Nizams of Hyderabad, polished the way biryani was regionalised, much like the marketers of modern times who are attempting to reimagine how this iconic dish with many variations is made and consumed.

Its provenance aside, as time passed and India’s rulers changed, the rice dish also evolved with shifting regimes, preferences and fashion, adding new layers to the biryani which slowly became more than a dish. Today biryani is an emotion.

Burst of biryani brands

The standardisation of the all-purpose biryani

Changing the marketing recipe