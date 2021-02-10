Blocking on govt orders is Twitter's litmus test on free speech

Image: Shutterstock

Following 10 days of back and forth between Twitter and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the social media platform on Wednesday categorically said that while it has withheld a portion of the accounts identified in the Section 69A blocking orders in India, “we have not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians”. Since January 31, the MeitY has served Twitter with an unspecified number of Section 69A blocking orders. Twitter specified on Wednesday that two of these were emergency blocking orders with which the platform “temporarily complied but subsequently restored access to the content in a manner that we believe was consistent with Indian law”.

The first of these orders was issued on January 31 and directed Twitter to block 257 URLs and one hashtag. Twitter, however, took action only on February 1, and also restored access on the same day. Before that, it had met the Section 69A blocking committee wherein it argued that the content was “free speech” and “newsworthy” and hence should not be taken down, The Indian Express reported.

Facebook, Google got blocking orders as well

What is this Section 69A and why is it so controversial?

Numbers don’t add up

