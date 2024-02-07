Bone of contention: Utterly butterly useless fight

All fights have three things in common. First comes contesting claims by the warring factions. Second is the damage, which is inevitable. And the third is the clear outcome: One jubilant winner and a sore loser. However, there are honourable exceptions, especially when the rivals don’t happen to be spring chickens, and the fight is not for the name or land but for pride. That’s exactly the case with Moti Mahal and Daryaganj, where the rival restaurant brands are fighting to ascertain who can flaunt the tag of being the ‘inventors’ of butter chicken and dal makhani.