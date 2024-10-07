Hot, cold & Celcius: The chill factor

A raging pandemic, a hostile business landscape, a broken cold chain ecosystem, and a 39-year-old battling formidable odds... Swarup Bose took the biggest punt of his life by starting Celcius in 2020. Four years later, the cold chain marketplace has turned up the heat
Swarup Bose was no stranger to a chilling reality. In the cold chain business—so goes the irrefutable truth—there is no place for the ones breaking out in a cold sweat. Ironically, a veteran like Bose, who has had over a decade-and-a-half stint in cold chain logistics, was getting fidgety. The 39-year-old was trying his best to mask an uneasy calm. “I had put everything at stake. What I did was not a plain-vanilla risk,” recalls Bose, who started his third venture, Celcius, during the peak of the pandemic in 2020.