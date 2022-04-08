



Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das once again hailed the power of faith in riding economic turbulence as it prepares for a soft landing after over two years of ultra-accommodative monetary policy. “It is faith that steers us through stormy seas, faith that moves mountains and faith that jumps across the ocean,” Das said, quoting Mahatma Gandhi.



Faith will play a key role as markets brace for heightened risks fanned by rising inflation and anaemic growth. The first monetary policy of the current fiscal year was on expected lines: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to retain the benchmark repo rate at 4 percent and remain accommodative. But, with riders.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.