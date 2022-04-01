



The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will find itself batting on a sticky wicket in its first meeting of fiscal year 2023 as it faces the deepening complexities of rising inflation and sliding growth. So far, the central bank has stuck to its game plan of nurturing the feeble signs of growth, and has refrained from altering its accommodative policy stance, despite the persistent increase in price levels.





Clamp down on inflation

Give growth a chance

