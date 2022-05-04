



Conrad Dias, 30, has been investing in cryptocurrency for the past one year. Initially, he started trading on Indian exchanges WazirX and CoinSwitch Kuber but after facing constant glitches, Dias switched to Binance, a Cayman Islands-registered international cryptocurrency exchange. “Indian exchanges used to crash ever so often when there was increased market volatility. I opened an account with Binance Pro and it has been much better since,” says the media professional.



Dias, a regular investor into mutual funds and equities, opted to be riskier and “see if cryptos were really profitable”. With 20 percent of his portfolio invested in cryptocurrency, Dias is currently trading through the peer-to-peer (P2P) route at the exchange.



Bitter Tax Pills

Sluggish volumes to stay

"I understand the government's intention to track crypto transactions and bring them under the tax net, but we need to adopt a more pragmatic approach, so that we don't inadvertently kill off a nascent industry with great potential. The positive is that when other industries have gone to the government with their challenges, the government has shown a willingness to listen and resolve these challenges."



Crypto entrepreneur and investor and former CEO at ZebPay, Ajeet Khurana, argues that the one percent TDS is “extremely high” and should actually have been closer to 0.1 percent. A higher tax, experts argue, reduces income tax collections as investors will not have the ability to invest higher amounts towards



With the TDS emerging as a huge pain point for the industry, the government has said that in coming months it will provide procedural clarity on this issue.



Payment solutions under scanner, again Retail crypto investors, such as Dias, are not unique in taking tough trading calls in an uncertain ecosystem.



got spooked after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs the UPI interface, made a public statement on April 7—disassociating itself from Coinbase—by saying that it was “not aware of any crypto exchange using UPI”.



This had a cascading effect and was followed by fintech giant MobiKwik’s decision to suspend its support for crypto transactions through UPI. Banks have since misinterpreted these developments to believe that the NPCI does not support



is an investor in two of India’s leading crypto exchanges,



Several banks have since—once again—declined to offer support to allow crypto transactions through their platforms, though bank transfers into a wallet (if it is so allowed) and IMPS or NEFT transfers to buy or sell cryptos are still allowed by some exchanges. Prior to this, the UPI was a widely-used method to carry out



MobiKwik, the NPCI and Forbes India regarding the recent controversy. At least six banks have also declined to speak about the matter. Forbes India, however, has learnt through sources that some banks are in private chats with the NPCI to resolve issues and understand concerns of support to the trade.



In May 2021, trading and investing in cryptocurrencies through mobile apps and on crypto exchanges became difficult after some financial institutions, including most banks and NBFCs, were reluctant in supporting crypto banking transactions. The matter was resolved when the



The embarrassment for



Discussions and presentations were centered on demonetisation and how India had created the ‘digital rupee’ in the form of a vastly successful UPI platform. This probably got the Coinbase team to believe that they should need to talk about NPCI and UPI at their Bengaluru launch—which they did —to make their India business plan appear genuine. This did not help and NCPI backed off. This time, the Crypto entrepreneur and investor and former CEO at ZebPay, Ajeet Khurana, argues that the one percent TDS is “extremely high” and should actually have been closer to 0.1 percent. A higher tax, experts argue, reduces income tax collections as investors will not have the ability to invest higher amounts towards crypto trading , generate income and pay tax on it. “One should collect only what is fair,” Khurana says.With the TDS emerging as a huge pain point for the industry, the government has said that in coming months it will provide procedural clarity on this issue.Retail crypto investors, such as Dias, are not unique in taking tough trading calls in an uncertain ecosystem. Crypto trading got a jolt in April when US-based Coinbase suspended the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform for its users, just days after it announced the plan to launch cryptocurrency trading in India. Coinbase got spooked after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which runs the UPI interface, made a public statement on April 7—disassociating itself from Coinbase—by saying that it was “not aware of any crypto exchange using UPI”.This had a cascading effect and was followed by fintech giant MobiKwik’s decision to suspend its support for crypto transactions through UPI. Banks have since misinterpreted these developments to believe that the NPCI does not support crypto trading (which the NPCI has not said). Coinbase is an investor in two of India’s leading crypto exchanges, CoinSwitch Kuber and CoinDCX Several banks have since—once again—declined to offer support to allow crypto transactions through their platforms, though bank transfers into a wallet (if it is so allowed) and IMPS or NEFT transfers to buy or sell cryptos are still allowed by some exchanges. Prior to this, the UPI was a widely-used method to carry out crypto trades . According to a CLSA report, UPI comprises 60 percent of the total payments by volume in India, and digital payments have risen to $300 billion in FY21 from $61 billion in FY16.MobiKwik, the NPCI and Coinbase declined to respond to emails fromregarding the recent controversy. At least six banks have also declined to speak about the matter. Forbes India, however, has learnt through sources that some banks are in private chats with the NPCI to resolve issues and understand concerns of support to the trade.In May 2021, trading and investing in cryptocurrencies through mobile apps and on crypto exchanges became difficult after some financial institutions, including most banks and NBFCs, were reluctant in supporting crypto banking transactions. The matter was resolved when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 31, 2021, said its 2018 circular (prohibiting banks from dealing in virtual currencies) was no longer valid, as it had been quashed by the Supreme Court in March 2020.The embarrassment for Coinbase in 2022 was due to events just prior to its April 7 India launch announcement. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and his top management were in Delhi and met top officials from government think-tank Niti Aayog and IT industry body Nasscom.Discussions and presentations were centered on demonetisation and how India had created the ‘digital rupee’ in the form of a vastly successful UPI platform. This probably got the Coinbase team to believe that they should need to talk about NPCI and UPI at their Bengaluru launch—which they did —to make their India business plan appear genuine. This did not help and NCPI backed off. This time, the RBI also chose to steer clear of the NPCI views.







Branding consultant and crypto investor Sidhant Sidana, 27, is not happy about the freeze on UPI transactions. As an alternative, he uses the P2P USDT (US Dollar Tether, a blockchain based cryptocurrency) purchasing method but is not too convinced about it. “UPI/net banking fills up the crypto wallet with rupees instantly so I prefer it. P2P is not spontaneous; it could take a few minutes, or hours or even days depending on your bid per USDT. However, the P2P process is simple,” Sidana says. He has been investing in crypto through



On the other hand, the UPI non-support does not affect Jai Bahal, a crypto investor who is also the founder of blockchain-based gaming company Coincade Studios. “There are several ways to buy



ZebPay currently allows deposits and withdrawals through three payment modes: Instant deposit, net banking and manual transfer. “We do not offer UPI services on our platform at this time. Users can still deposit and withdraw funds through existing payment modes. ZebPay's platform functionality continues to allow users to trade as earlier,” the exchange says.



P2P is now the favoured method—besides instant deposits and manual transfers through IMPS or NEFTs—for retail investors to buy or sell cryptos at some of India’s crypto exchanges, including



P2P transactions work on bidding methodology, where one (a buyer) can bid a certain amount in rupees at the prevalent rate. If the other person (the seller) matches and accepts the bid price, the buyer directly transfers funds into the seller’s account that is provided by the exchange.



Despite connecting the buyer and seller, the money does not flow through the exchanges. Thereon, a transfer to the seller’s account has to be made by the buyer and confirmed by them.



“I only trade through the P2P method in which you exchange your Indian Rupee for USDT directly through a person without the involvement of any bank. Then with the help of this USDT, we can buy any cryptocurrency. It is a slightly lengthy process but quite effective,” explains crypto investor Dias.







Safe Havens Elsewhere In the wake of these payment concerns and delays in issuing guidelines, several budding



India has been at the forefront in producing talented developers in the



This has led entrepreneurs and developers shifting base to more favourable jurisdictions such as Dubai, Singapore, British Virgin Islands, Thailand, Portugal and the United States.



(In Part II of the series tomorrow, more on the crypto brain drain and why all might not be lost, yet)



Branding consultant and crypto investor Sidhant Sidana, 27, is not happy about the freeze on UPI transactions. As an alternative, he uses the P2P USDT (US Dollar Tether, a blockchain based cryptocurrency) purchasing method but is not too convinced about it. “UPI/net banking fills up the crypto wallet with rupees instantly so I prefer it. P2P is not spontaneous; it could take a few minutes, or hours or even days depending on your bid per USDT. However, the P2P process is simple,” Sidana says. He has been investing in crypto through WazirX for almost two years now, now constituting more than a third of his total portfolio.On the other hand, the UPI non-support does not affect Jai Bahal, a crypto investor who is also the founder of blockchain-based gaming company Coincade Studios. “There are several ways to buy crypto ,” says Bahal, who trades on CoinSwitch Kuber WazirX and international exchanges such as Binance, and decentralised crypto exchanges such as Pancake Swap, Uniswap, Transak and wallets such as MetaMask to trade and swap.ZebPay currently allows deposits and withdrawals through three payment modes: Instant deposit, net banking and manual transfer. “We do not offer UPI services on our platform at this time. Users can still deposit and withdraw funds through existing payment modes. ZebPay's platform functionality continues to allow users to trade as earlier,” the exchange says.P2P is now the favoured method—besides instant deposits and manual transfers through IMPS or NEFTs—for retail investors to buy or sell cryptos at some of India’s crypto exchanges, including WazirX P2P transactions work on bidding methodology, where one (a buyer) can bid a certain amount in rupees at the prevalent rate. If the other person (the seller) matches and accepts the bid price, the buyer directly transfers funds into the seller’s account that is provided by the exchange.Despite connecting the buyer and seller, the money does not flow through the exchanges. Thereon, a transfer to the seller’s account has to be made by the buyer and confirmed by them.“I only trade through the P2P method in which you exchange your Indian Rupee for USDT directly through a person without the involvement of any bank. Then with the help of this USDT, we can buy any cryptocurrency. It is a slightly lengthy process but quite effective,” explains crypto investor Dias.In the wake of these payment concerns and delays in issuing guidelines, several budding crypto and Web3 founders have faced different challenges while setting up bases here.India has been at the forefront in producing talented developers in the Web3 space but the fear is that the current hostile ecosystem for crypto builders and intermediaries is only resulting in them adding value to the coffers of other nations. Higher taxes, uncertainty on support from payment gateways and several regulatory queries at the point of setting up Web3-linked businesses in India only leaves unpleasant memories for entrepreneurs and developers who have sought to build their future here.This has led entrepreneurs and developers shifting base to more favourable jurisdictions such as Dubai, Singapore, British Virgin Islands, Thailand, Portugal and the United States.

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.