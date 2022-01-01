Coinbase launches in India
India's crypto markets are gearing up for a new era, as global crypto firms like Coinbase set up in India
Image: Shutterstock
International cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced on Thursday that its trading services are now available in India. Announcing the decision during a crypto community event in Bengaluru, Coinbase added that customers will be able to trade up to 157 different crypto assets on its platform, as well as buy cryptocurrencies in Indian rupees. Coinbase is also offering a referral program and early-bird sign-up incentives in an effort to attract new users.
