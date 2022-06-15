What will learning in the metaverse look like?





Imagine a classroom full of students where the history teacher is taking a lecture on the Harappa civilisation, the earliest known urban culture in the Indian subcontinent. Rather than reading the chapter from a book, the teacher takes the students to Harappa in Punjab, followed by Mohenjo-daro near the Indus river in the Sindh region. A chronological sequence of events is projected in front of the students and the students go around the sites, discover, ask questions, and learn.



This is what the future of education will look like in the metaverse, a virtual recreation of the real world. Users and developers can customise it in their own way, building anything from a metaverse school to virtual sports arenas.





