In the past 15 months, DRL or RDIF has not been particularly successful in finding takers for the vaccine in India



In September 2020, when India’s third largest pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), decided to partner with Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, RDIF, to bring the Sputnik V vaccine to India, it seemed like a potential gamechanger.



In Russia, the vaccine had entered its phase 3 trials, after its phase 1 and 2 studies had shown that it was safe to use. Russia had already authorised a limited rollout of the vaccine in August 2020, and Sputnik V became the first Covid-19 vaccine to be registered in the world. . The vaccine was registered with the Russian Ministry of Health, allowing the government to vaccinate its population with it. Back then, the world was still scrambling to find a Covid-19 vaccine, and most of the candidates were still under development, with uncertainty over their efficacy.





What’s in store?