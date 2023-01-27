



We live in an increasingly global world with fewer distinctions between borders. Everything from trade and finances to entertainment and culture quickly span the globe, making a Global Mindset a necessity for success. This extends to cultivating a Global Mindset and approach to leadership, especially if you want to distinguish yourself in today’s business world.



Exactly what is global leadership, why is it important, and how can you set yourself up with the skills to be successful? Let’s take a closer look at these questions and the topic of global leadership as it applies to future business leaders.





Global Leadership Definition

Skills Needed to Be an Effective Global Leader

Think globally and fully understand the connected and interdependent nature of our world.

Have a deep understanding of global and regional business environments.

Fully understand world markets, trends, and the connection between them.

Understand and develop strategies to overcome international challenges.

Understand how to identify and leverage international opportunities.

Recognize the importance of culture on business, human behavior, teamwork, work ethics, and goal setting.

Expertly communicate with people from vastly different backgrounds, social norms, languages, and life experiences.

Actively listen and have empathy for those with a completely different worldview.

Have strong organizational leadership skills.





Why is Global Leadership Important?

Leveraging Cross-Cultural Business

What Are the Characteristics of a Global Leader?

Resilience and flexibility

Heightened self-awareness

Comfort with uncertainty and change

Adaptability in thought and action

Empathy and cultural sensitivity

Long-term thinking

Open-mindedness

Ethical value





Deep Cultural Knowledge is Vital

How Do You Prepare To Be a Global Leader?

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to prepare yourself to become a global leader, such as:

Improve your world knowledge including geography, culture, and history. Pay special attention to the relationships between countries as this can have a significant impact on trade, business, and interpersonal communications.

Consider learning a new language or learning basic language skills within several languages. You do not have to become fluent to benefit, even learning the basics can provide deeper knowledge and appreciation for the language and culture.

Consume media from around the world to expand your viewpoint of world events, everyday happenings, and cultural norms. This can include news, television, movies, music, and podcasts.

Read books and articles that focus on general leadership and global leadership topics.

Work on your communication skills including interpersonal communication, cross-cultural communication, and conflict resolution.

Travel abroad and be sure to incorporate some non-tourist activities into your itinerary to get a better feel for the people and culture of the area.

Look for local opportunities to engage with communities that represent a broad range of cultures.

[This article has been reproduced with permission from Knowledge Network, the online thought leadership platform for Thunderbird School of Global Management https://thunderbird.asu.edu/knowledge-network/]