Kriti Sanon: Actor, entrepreneur, and now producer too

In the middle of a meeting on a regular weekday, Kriti Sanon kept getting calls from an unknown number from Delhi. When she answered, the voice on the other side said Anurag Thakur, minister of information and broadcasting, would like to speak to her. He told Sanon, “You have won the National Award (Best Actress) for Mimi.” The actor could not believe it. “When I told my parents, I will never forget the pride I saw in their eyes, I think it was the best feeling ever,” she says.
(This story appears in the 22 March, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)