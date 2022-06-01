



Over a decade ago, Manish Dabkara, CMD and CEO of Eki Energy, was facilitating carbon credits trading and management when few were talking about it in India. Any activity that reduces carbon dioxide by 1 tonne is worth 1 carbon credit—a certificate that such an amount has been kept out of the atmosphere. There are seven greenhouse gases and the reduction in any of them can yield carbon credits. “A tonne of methane eliminated, for example, will be worth about 24 carbon credits,” Dabkara says.



These reductions can happen either through preventing carbon from going into the atmosphere or by taking it out of the air, which is called carbon sequestration. Eki Energy helps customers manage their credits on both kinds of projects. Companies, for example, can buy carbon credits to ‘offset’ carbon emissions that couldn’t neutralise through their own efforts.





Voluntary carbon markets

Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 03 June, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)