(From left) Akshay Varma, Aditya Ruia and Anuj Ruia offer eco-friendly consumer products

Image: Mexy Xavier

Stylists: Juilee Borse And Nidhi Agrawal; Wardrobe: Aditya Ruia -Shirt, Trouser, Jacket: Rare Rabbit;

Akshay Verma – Shirt: Lotus Veda, Jacket: Rare Rabbit; Anuj Ruia - T-Shirt: Rare Rabbit, Suit - The Maroon Suit



Akshay Varma, 26

Aditya Ruia, 26

Anuj Ruia, 27

Co-founders, Beco



At times, you don’t plan to get into a business. You just stumble upon it. This is exactly what happened with three friends in Mumbai. On a regular weekend beach clean-up in 2019, Akshay Varma, Aditya Ruia and Anuj Ruia discovered a plastic wrapper of a chocolate brand. Well, nothing unusual about the litter. Right? But there was something alarming. The wrapper happened to be of a brand that stopped production in the 1990s.



The shocking fact triggered a haunting thought. Every plastic item used today will come back to haunt one day, the friends concluded. The harsh reality triggered the need to get into the business of eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives for daily essentials. Varma, an IIT-Madras alum, joined hands with Anuj who had worked at P&G, and BITS Pilani grad Aditya to start Beco in 2019.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)