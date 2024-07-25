Climate risk is becoming a core boardroom discussion in real estate sector: Accacia's Annu Talreja

Accacia helps asset managers, developers, owners and operators track and report their emissions, and its AI recommends projects to invest in for decarbonisation
Annu Talreja is a second-time founder with her company Aspeen Venture, better known as Accacia for its eponymous carbon tracking and decarbonisation recommendation engine, primarily for the real estate and infrastructure sector. Talreja is an architect and urban planner, whose experience spans design, construction, investments, asset management, and operations.