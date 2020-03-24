  1. Home
Tokyo Olympics postponed: How Covid-19 has impacted the schedules of global sporting events

The IPL faces a threat of cancellation too. Find latest updates here

Naini Thaker
Naini Thaker, Forbes India Staff
Published: Mar 24, 2020 11:56:43 AM IST
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 08:02:37 PM IST
tokyo olympicsImage: Getty Images

Olympics
Where: Tokyo
Scheduled: July 24–August 9
Status: Postponed to 2021, according to the International Olympic Committee. 

Indian Premier League (IPL)
Where: India
Scheduled: March 29-May 24
Status: Possible cancellation

NBA
Where: United States
Scheduled: July 24–August 9
Status: Season suspended after a player tested positive moments before a game began

Euro 2020
Where: Across 12 European nations
Scheduled: June 12 to July 12
Status: Rescheduled to June 11-July 11, 2021

French Open
Where: Paris, France
Scheduled: May 24 to June 7
Status: Postponed to September 20-October 4

Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix
Where: Shanghai, China
Scheduled: April 19
Status: Suspended

World Athletics Indoor Championships
Where: Nanjing, China
Scheduled: March 13-15
Status: Postponed to March 19-21, 2021

shooting world cupImage: Getty Images
Shooting World Cup
Where: New Delhi, India
Scheduled: March 15-26
Status: Rifle and pistol competitions from May 5-12; shotgun from June 2-9
 

(This story appears in the 27 March, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

