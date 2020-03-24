Tokyo Olympics postponed: How Covid-19 has impacted the schedules of global sporting events

OlympicsWhere: Image: Getty Images
TokyoScheduled:
July 24–August 9Status:
Postponed to 2021, according to the International Olympic Committee. Indian Premier League (IPL)Where:
IndiaScheduled:
March 29-May 24Status:
Possible cancellationNBAWhere:
United StatesScheduled:
July 24–August 9Status:
Season suspended after a player tested positive moments before a game beganEuro 2020Where:
Across 12 European nationsScheduled:
June 12 to July 12Status:
Rescheduled to June 11-July 11, 2021French OpenWhere:
Paris, FranceScheduled:
May 24 to June 7Status:
Postponed to September 20-October 4Formula 1 Chinese Grand PrixWhere:
Shanghai, ChinaScheduled:
April 19Status:
SuspendedWorld Athletics Indoor ChampionshipsWhere:
Nanjing, ChinaScheduled:
March 13-15Status:
Postponed to March 19-21, 2021
Image: Getty Images
Shooting World CupWhere:
New Delhi, IndiaScheduled:
March 15-26Status:
Rifle and pistol competitions from May 5-12; shotgun from June 2-9
