Tokyo Olympics postponed: How Covid-19 has impacted the schedules of global sporting events

according to the International Olympic Committee.

TokyoJuly 24–August 9Postponed to 2021,IndiaMarch 29-May 24Possible cancellationUnited StatesJuly 24–August 9Season suspended after a player tested positive moments before a game beganAcross 12 European nationsJune 12 to July 12Rescheduled to June 11-July 11, 2021Paris, FranceMay 24 to June 7Postponed to September 20-October 4Shanghai, ChinaApril 19SuspendedNanjing, ChinaMarch 13-15Postponed to March 19-21, 2021New Delhi, IndiaMarch 15-26Rifle and pistol competitions from May 5-12; shotgun from June 2-9