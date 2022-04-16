



Cummins Inc’s stylish, cantilevered steel-and-glass office tower in Indianapolis looks more like the headquarters of a tech company than a business that lives on diesel fumes. The incongruity continues in Columbus, Indiana, where Cummins was born a century ago and where the company’s foundation funded cutting-edge designs by IM Pei and Eero Saarinen for schools, fire stations and a library.



That the leading US maker of diesel engines happens to be run by a Silicon Valley native with a Stanford engineering degree is another surprising twist. It’s also entirely relevant: The battle for the truck engine market will be fought on environmental territory, with Cummins taking on seemingly greener upstarts offering electric trucks.





(This story appears in the 22 April, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)