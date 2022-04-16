



1) Betting on the jockey

In 2005, PC Musthafa of iD Fresh Food wouldn't sign the term sheet from Helion Venture Partners until Kanwaljit Singh, co-founder and senior managing director of the VC firm, who was about the quit to start a new inning, agreed to come on board. In 2010, Singh encouraged Neeraj Kakkar of Paperboat by investing his own money. Singh, now founder of Fireside Ventures, has been relentlessly stoking the direct-to-consumer fire in India. He is betting on jockeys to win the race. Will they? For more





2) Inflation shock

Barely three days after the monetary policy committee’s long-drawn decision to prioritise rising inflation over weak growth, the economy was in for a double shock. One, the consumer price index surged to 6.95 percent from 6.07 percent in February, much higher than economists’ and analysts’ estimates of 6.3-6.4 percent. Clearly, as feared for long by leading economists, inflation is no longer transient. How will RBI react? For more



3) Milky way of life

Founders of Country Delight, Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal, define the milk startup as a 'mass premium brand'. The initial thought was to get into a business that has some sort of built-in safety and predictability. Milk sales have high predictability. Gade offers one more reason: They were in their 20s and they believed they could take on goliaths of the Delhi-NCR region—Amul and Mother Dairy. Country Delight started in 2011. It has come a long way since then. From delivering fresh milk to daily essentials, the brand is carving out more space in the kitchen. Now the question remains: Can the natural foods brand continue to delight? For more





Discover

