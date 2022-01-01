Avalanche to host novel NFT marketplace Artcrypted

Image: Shutterstock



Blockchain platform Avalanche has become the chosen host for the digital art platform Artcrypted. During the launch, scheduled for June, Artcrypted will focus on releasing ‘unique’ art concepts that have never been seen before, either physically or digitally.



Avalanche is an open-source, decentralised blockchain platform with smart contract features that was launched in September 2020. As measured by time-to-finality, it is also the fastest smart contract platform in the blockchain industry. AVAX is the native cryptocurrency of the platform.

Avalanche was chosen by the Artcrypted team due to its technically innovative and resource-efficient architecture. Artcrypted is also one of the many NFT marketplaces that have recently chosen Avalanche over Ethereum (ETH).





The platform took to Twitter to reveal the launch. “In the search of transforming our project, we decided to create our own Marketplace to build a community focused on unique 1/1 art on the @avalancheavax blockchain.”









In a series of tweets , Artcrypted also explained the purpose of the new NFT marketplace. “The NFT ecosystem is changing at an unprecedented speed, that’s why we’re evolving with the market, observing current trends and what was missing, we plan on delivering a product that can solve community's needs. We want people to be the center of our project, either you’re an artist or a collector, we’re aiming to create a solid community guided by their passion for art. We believe that NFT technology has a great potential to transform the art world, there’s already enough massive collections, we need unique art, 1/1 art”, reads the tweets.

Avalanche's blockchain is also home to other NFT marketplaces such as YetiSwap, Kalao, and NFTrade.





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash