eBay drops first NFT collection to non-crypto buyers

E-commerce giant eBay has officially launched its first non-fungible token (NFT) drop through a strategic relationship with OneOf, a premier green NFT platform. With this partnership, eBay brings forward its global reach and unrivaled inventory—as well as OneOf's environmentally aware Web3 technology—to provide a seamless experience that allows users to trade high-passion, high-value items.

The drop features a series of tokenized collectibles inspired by Sports Illustrated magazine covers starring National Hockey League legend Wayne Gretzky. They are available in four different rarity tiers: green (299 editions), gold (199), platinum (99), and diamond (15). "Forty years ago, I was grateful to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated, it was a monumental moment in my life," Wayne Gretzky says. "I'm honoured to bring this collectible experience to my hockey fans who have followed my career for decades."

The collection is now available to buy on eBay's marketplace. The diamond, platinum, and gold tiers, as well as the limited-edition diamond, platinum, and gold tiers, have all sold out, though.

"NFTs and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the collectibles space, and are increasingly viewed as an investment opportunity for enthusiasts," said Dawn Block, eBay's vice president of Collectibles, Electronics, and Home. "Through our partnership with OneOf, eBay is now making coveted NFTs more accessible to a new generation of collectors everywhere. This builds upon our commitment to deliver high passion, high value items to the eBay community of buyers and sellers."

The NFTs were minted on Polygon and can be put up on OneOf for secondary sale. However, secondary trade on OneOf has been limited so far, with only three individuals listing platinum tier tokens at a floor price of $199, and one user listing a gold tier NFT for $69.

Shashank is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash



