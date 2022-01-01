Indian sports buffs can now vote for their favourite team's jersey using blockchain

Image: Shutterstock

Sportzchain, a blockchain-based fan-engagement company, has announced the launch of its flagship fan tokens platform. This groundbreaking initiative will provide fans with a usable poll platform that will ensure their participation in a team's development journey. Siddharth Jaiswal, founder and CEO of Sportzchain, said in an announcement:

"We are thrilled to finally introduce our flagship decentralised web platform that will allow sports fans to influence a team directly. This is the first time in the Indian arena that a platform is enabling fans to invest in a tokenised membership of the team, AKA fan tokens and vote to impact that team’s sporting decisions like training jersey design and playing schedules. At present, we are planning to induct three polls, but with time this number will grow, and so will fan participation. Soon, we’ll launch fan tokens so that fans can join this tokenised membership of their favourite teams sporting decision and also partake in financial gains."

The brand has reportedly begun the Alpha phase of its decentralised web application. It is now actively preparing to launch the Beta phase by the end of August. This step gives fans the ability to have their voices heard. Users can vote on binding/non-binding polls to express approval or disapproval on team decisions, whether it is deciding the theme of the jerseys for the team's training sessions or other elements. For now, the users can vote in polls for two kabaddi teams (Dabbang Delhi and Tamil Thailaivas) and one cricket team (Iceland Cricket team).

The platform's native token, $SPN, will be minted in August 2022. To gain access to the opportunity, users must have $SPN. Aside from platform rewards, lucky participants will have the chance to win an iPhone, Arena vouchers, and much more. Sportzchain aspires to build the ultimate 'invested fan-base.' Each fan of the fanbase will be a 'ZuperFan,' endowed with 'imperium superpowers' that allow them to effectively influence the decisions related to their favourite teams while also earning money.

$SPN token holders will also have exclusive access to several VIP privileges. Further, the token holders will be able to participate in various contests and other activities with their favourite teams. Sportzchain also brings the opportunity for its users to play and win rewards through gamification. Gamification is a unique concept bringing casual and fantasy gaming together. Users will also have the opportunity to buy merchandise of their favourite teams at a discounted price. Sportzchain also allows its users to have access to exclusive sports tokens, talent tokens and NFTs.

Shashank is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash



