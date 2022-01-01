Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z collaborate to launch 'The Bitcoin Academy'

Jack Dorsey's CashApp and Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation will provide a series of informative seminars under the program "The Bitcoin Academy" this summer

Image: Shutterstock





Jack Dorsey, the founder of CashApp, announced on Twitter on Thursday his collaboration with Jay-Z, the legendary hip-hop artist and producer, to launch an educational program, “The Bitcoin Academy.” The educational program will work with the democratic vision of “education is power.”

The scheme is set to run from June 22 to September 7 and is exclusively available for free to the residents of the Marcy Houses, a public housing complex in Brooklyn.

The scheme has options for both online and in-person attendance and may cover topics surrounding the vision, utility and necessity of Bitcoin, plus the general financial literature. Specific details about the lesson plan haven’t been revealed in detail yet. These lessons are to be taught by Black Bitcoin Billionaire fame, Lamar Wilson and Crypto Blockchain Plug’s Najah J. Roberts.

A “Crypto Kids Camp” for children aged five to seventeen has been arranged on two Saturdays amidst the event. Adult attendees will receive a portable WiFi hotspot device, a one-year limited data plan and a smartphone.

Dorsey stated that his goal is “to prove that making powerful tools more available to people enables them to build greater independence.” The program aims to go beyond the teachings of Bitcoin and start conversations surrounding one’s long-term thinking, local economies and self-confidence.

Dorsey believes that crypto assets will replace banks and bring economic opportunities to our developing world. He wants to educate residents about Bitcoin after seeing how it became a “critical tool for many in Africa and Central and South America,” he said on Twitter.

Jay-Z has invested in blockchain start-up Alchemy, which has powered several web3 giants like the NFT Marketplace OpenSea. Dorsey, on the other hand, has pushed forth the cause of crypto via his Block and Cash App.

Dorsey and Jay-Z have been long-time business partners. Dorsey agreed to pay an amount of $300M for Tidal, a music streaming service owned by Jay-Z, and in return, the rapper got a seat on Block’s board of directors, as per their deal.

Shashank is the founder of yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash