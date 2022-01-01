YouTuber Paco de la and Paxful collaborate for a Bitcoin-funded World Tour

Image: Paco de La India



YouTuber Paco de La India has endeavoured to travel around the world across 40 countries in 400 days using only Bitcoin to demonstrate the power of Bitcoin in everyday use. He calls this initiative #RunwithBitcoin, and is collaborating with peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto platform Paxful on it.



Paxful tweeted, “We're so excited to announce our collaboration with @RunwithBitcoin. Follow along as he continues his travels worldwide, using only Bitcoin. Along the way, you'll hear stories from both Bitcoin enthusiasts and newbies, all in an effort to bring #Bitcoin to the 100%.”

To make his novel initiative known to the world, a cab campaign has also been doing the rounds in India. The main idea behind these travels is to educate and create awareness about how Bitcoin can be used in our day-to-day lives. Paco says, “All of my hotel vouchers, bus tickets, and flights have been paid for by Bitcoin.”





The official website for #RunwithBitcoin states Paco's objective, “Mass Awareness & Show the kindness of Humans of Bitcoin around the world through the vlogs that will be shared on my youtube channel. The world is a kind place.”





Paco has already completed 306 days in his 400-day journey around the globe. He is currently in Botswana, the 16th country on his list. His next destination will be Nigeria, followed by Cameroon, Central Africa, South Sudan, and Ethiopia. So far, he has visited India, UAE, Thailand, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda, among others. Although the Covid-19 pandemic impacted his plans, Paco did not slow down in his quest. He is documenting his Bitcoin travels in the form of a series of vlogs to share his experiences with the world as well as highlight the ‘kindness of humans through his travel.”





Paco’s Bitcoin-backed travels come from his wanderlust ambition to travel around the world and from The Bitcoin Standard: The Decentralised Alternative to Central Banking by Saifedean Ammous. The book fascinated him not only about Bitcoin but also about financial freedom and the concept of time preference. He says, “We should truly hold onto something that is not controlled by anyone.”





The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash



