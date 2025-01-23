Swinging for the home team: How biases shape legal decisions in the courtroom

Can personal biases sway judicial decisions even when the law is impartial? If so, how is this possible and what drives these preferences? A recent study by Prof. Srividya Jandhyala, ESSEC Business School Asia-Pacific, reveals the presence of national bias in court decisions involving international business law disputes.

There’s No Place Like Home

The Homefield Advantage is a phenomenon most commonly observed in sports, particularly baseball and American football. Coaches and players often count on the boost they get from playing on their home turf – whether it’s the comfort of familiar surroundings or the energy and support of the crowd. But this additional support isn’t just for athletes.

A recent study suggests that the Homefield Advantage extends beyond sports arenas and into U.S. federal courts, where it manifests as a better win rate for domestic companies in lawsuits against foreign companies. Courts appear to exhibit a subtle bias due to economic nationalism, or “a preference for domestic welfare enhancement at the expense of foreign interests.”

The Reality of Judicial Independence

In nations with strong judicial independence, like the United States, courts are expected to operate impartially, with federal judges interpreting laws neutrally rather than favouring any party. U.S. federal judges – appointed for life – are often regarded as pinnacles of fairness and justice dedicated to upholding federal laws and the Constitution. But are they?

New research from Prof. Srividya Jandhyala and her co-authors investigates apparent bias in judicial decision-making. By analysing data from 33 years of patent disputes, the study reveals how judges tend to favour domestic firms over foreign ones.