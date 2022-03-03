RS Subramanian, senior VP and MD (left) and Sunjoy Dhaawan, VP for human resources

Image: Neha Mithbawkar for Forbes India



For nearly two years, people on the frontline have had it difficult.



Massive health risks and emotional stress caused by the Covid-19 crisis have made them the most vulnerable. Downsizing and salary cuts at the workplace further affected employee morale amidst the uncertainty.



That is why, for a company with a significant portion of its workers on the frontline, the past two years have been a test of DHL Express India’s mettle. With over 1,800 employees, one of the country’s largest logistics providers had to quickly adapt to the fast-evolving scenarios on the ground, especially as lockdowns became the norm. DHL Express India is the logistics, parcel-delivery, ecommerce shipping and international supply chain management unit of Deutsche Post DHL Group.





(This story appears in the 11 March, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)