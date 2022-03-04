Sandeep Makkar, managing director, Johnson & Johnson Medical India and Sonal Jain, enterprise HR head, Johnson & Johnson India

Image: Neha Mithbawkar for Forbes India



In April 2021, when the second Covid-19 wave hit India, 38-year-old Sourabh Rajoria got infected. After a week of medication, his fever did not decrease, he had difficulty breathing and SpO2 levels dropped below the critical level of 90. Rajoria had to be hospitalised immediately. His condition worsened steadily, and after 20 days, he was put on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit, where he remained unconscious for another 20 days, and was given 10 to 20 percent chances of survival. During this time, his colleagues at Johnson & Johnson from India and across the world, stepped up to help in every way possible. His health eventually started improving and he was discharged from hospital after two long months. It took him another two months to recover fully.



“Even after I was discharged, I needed oxygen support at home, and the J&J team arranged for an oxygen concentrator to be sent to Bhopal [my hometown]. There was no pressure at all to return to work. My team mates worked extra hours and managed all my work in my absence for almost four months. I’ll be forever grateful to them for the support I received at one of the worst times in my life,” says Rajoria, who is a senior HCC manager at J&J and has been working with the company for 11 years.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 11 March, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)