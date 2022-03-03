(From left) Ganesh Venkatesan, vice president, orders, renewals & fulfilment, and managing director, Elsevier India operations; Kulpreet Kaur, head of HR, RELX India; and Shanker Kaul, managing director, Elsevier Health Solutions-South Asia

Image: Amit Verma



Ganesh Venkatesan remembers how, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Elsevier went the extra mile to ensure their employees—who initially struggled with working from home—adapt to the new realities of the workplace. This was done by supporting them with IT infrastructure, connectivity and bandwidth, allowances for buying home-based accessories and furniture, and enabling overall effective remote connect.



Today, as the global information analytics company contemplates reopening offices in the country, “there is a flip”, observes Venkatesan, who is vice president, orders, renewals & fulfilment, and managing director, Elsevier India operations. The company has made it possible for employees to work from home now that we have a hybrid work arrangement, he says. “Operationally, the pandemic has changed the mindset quite a bit,” according to Venkatesan.





(This story appears in the 11 March, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)