(From left) Chetan Yadav, chief people officer, Nupur Goenka, executive director, Tejas Goenka, managing director

Image: Selvaprakash Lakshmanan for Forbes India





Care and transparency are two words that Tejas Goenka repeatedly uses while talking about the work culture at Tally Solutions. The Bengaluru-headquartered business management software solutions company claims to have always put people at the centre of everything it does. And that became increasingly visible in the last two years when the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted normalcy in everyone’s personal and professional lives.



“There was a lot of uncertainty in the beginning, so we would get on a call with everyone, and share what we knew and what the company was doing. It was all about being transparent,” says Goenka, who is managing director, adding that losing four employees during the second wave was traumatic. “It was a troubling phase, but everyone stood for each other, by each other. We took proactive steps to assuage concerns… the general thing was to listen and act. It just extended that care aspect.”





(This story appears in the 11 March, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)