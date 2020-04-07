  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. LeaderBoard

Locked down, Indians flock to news channels

For the week starting March 21, television news has seen a 298 percent increase in viewership

By Rajiv Singh
Published: Apr 7, 2020 04:56:22 PM IST
Updated: Apr 7, 2020 05:01:14 PM IST

tv viewershipImage: Getty Image
 
With Indians staying indoors, and glued to their televisions for updates onthe Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a 298 percent surge in the viewership of news channels for the week starting March 21. As a result, the share of news to total TV viewership grew from 7 percent to 21 percent, according to an early April ratings report by Barc-Nielsen.

Related stories

While the average number of daily viewers grew by 62 million, there were 622 million people watching TV every day for 4 hours and 40 minutes. Average daily advertising on such channels also jumped by 24 percent. The Hindi-speaking belt in India saw a 41 percent increase in overall viewership, as against 31 percent in the South.

According to Rudra Narayan Sharma, a former broadcast journalist and columnist, in any epidemic, news is naturally at the forefront. And this time, TV has taken the lead as people are hooked to it. “A big reason for this can be that the news consumer considers Twitter to be opinionated and WhatsApp to be a non-serious source of news,” he says.

The only reason viewers had been turning away from news channels over the past few years was because of their loud content. 

“Television news was never meant to be a spectacle,” says Sharma. The current pandemic provides an opportunity for channels to regain the trust of viewers, while remaining ideologically agnostic. Society is more anxious than ever and it needs accurate, non-biased and apolitical news to blunt its anxiety, he adds.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 24 April, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

coronavirus cases in the world
Forbes India
Graphic: The worst-hit countries by Covid-19
television
Rajiv Singh
Locked down, Indians flock to news channels
corona virus
Tracking the Coronavirus Curve in Each Country
diy facemask s
Forbes India
DIY: Use an old Tshirt or a bandana to make your own mask
airbnb funding
Airbnb Raises $1 Billion to Stockpile Cash in Pandemic
winners and losers stocks
IMD Business School
Coronavirus: Your guide to winners and losers in the business world
auto sale
Samar Srivastava, Salil Panchal
Covid-19 puts Indian economy on the ventilator
mark smith
Susan Adams, Will Yakowicz
Why Gates and Zuck think the next drug blockbusters will come from your gut
The American success story of visionary, banking guru and entrepreneur Nitin Khanna
Graphic: The worst-hit countries by Covid-19