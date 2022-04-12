



An established star down South and a known face in the Hindi film industry, actor-producer Rana Daggubati is convinced that the geographical boundaries have blurred as far as content is concerned. The box office success of recent films such as Pushpa and RRR is testimony to the popularity of South Indian movies across the country.



“It is a moment that had to happen,” says the 37-year-old during an interaction at the 2022 Forbes India Leadership Awards, held in Mumbai on March 25. “Two things led to it: Some dreams of filmmakers of making bigger and bigger films… so in that direction, they explored bigger markets. Telugu films got to Hindi, Hindi films got to Tamil and so on… that went on creating a pan-Indian film industry. And the advent of OTT changed what cinema you see. The audience is now exposed to a lot more cultural part of the country that they never were.”





(This story appears in the 22 April, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)