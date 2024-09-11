We have to be the best in class on quality and compliance: Lupin's Nilesh Gupta

Why the pharma company is looking to focus on innovation and specialty products
Global pharma leader Lupin has a robust pipeline lined up for FY25—over 25+ projects for injectables and over 15 products for respiratory products. With a turnover of Rs 200,108 million in FY24, Lupin has its presence in over 100 markets. Currently, is one of the largest generics companies globally, with a market cap of Rs 102,300 crore (as on September 11, 2024). Lupin has a diverse portfolio, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Over the last year, the brand has continued building its product portfolio. For instance, in June 2024, it announced the acquisition of two brands from Sanofi, Nalcrom in Europe and Aarane in Canada. Earlier, Lupin also grew its India portfolio with the strategic acquisition of diabetes brands Ondero and Ondero Met from Boehringer Ingelheim, and the acquisition of five brands from Menarini. The company, led by Vinita Gupta, CEO, and Nilesh Gupta, managing director, has also been diversifying with subsidiaries such as Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions. During the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance’s 9th edition of the Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit 2024, Nilesh Gupta, spoke about the importance for quality, transparency and more. Edited excerpts: