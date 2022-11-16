Balenciaga is the first luxury fashion house to quit Twitter





Users typing "Balenciaga" in the search bar of Twitter will no longer have access to the luxury fashion house's content on the social network, now owned by Elon Musk. Following in the footsteps of many celebrities, the brand is the latest to deactivate its account and suspend its advertising activity, giving up on nearly a million followers.





Shonda Rhimes, David Simon, Gigi Hadid

