If it's got four wheels and motive power, Raunak's on board. He's been writing about cars for the better part of a decade now, and as far as life's truths go, Raunak's sole focus has been on unearthing how those machines move you. His ultimate dream is to get a few laps in on the famed Nordschleife, even if it's a dream he's already lived. No one said anything about living the dream just the once, correct? Raunak's decidedly unfussed about the specifics of a car, so long as it gets him going and he's able to pen down his thoughts, which he'll be doing a fair amount on the pages you see right here.
The wraps were taken off Formula E’s new Gen3 car, set to debut for the 2022-23 season. The unveil took place at Monaco’s Yacht Club ahead of this year’s E-Prix in the Monaco principality. Among the highlights of the all-new car includes a reworked design that Formula E states was inspired by the design of a fighter jet, and follows in the same vein of developing a car specifically for street tracks around the world.
Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy
Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.