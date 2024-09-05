The most important thing is to create music from the heart: Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej

The musician and environmentalist gives insights into his journey, creative process, inspirations, making music with a purpose, how big awards like the Grammys help in spreading the message, and his advice to young musicians
Ricky Kej, a three-time Grammy Award winner, collaborated with Vedam Records to bring out his latest album Break of Dawn that released in August. The album features nine tracks composed by Kej, that “unclog their brain”. As a celebrated Indian music composer and environmentalist, Kej makes music with a message, creating a platform for listeners to become aware of environmental health, leading to personal wellness, and vice versa.