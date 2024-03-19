We want I-pop to become a global phenomenon: Spotify India MD

It has been five years since streaming platform Spotify first launched in India—the global streaming giant’s 79th market in the world. “It has been nothing short of a dream for us,” says Amarjit Singh Batra, general manager, SAMEA (South Asia, Middle East, Africa) and managing director, Spotify India. Since the launch, the brand has focused on growing India’s audio creator community, localising for users, and educating the audience to start paying for music streaming. “To be able to do well in a market with so much diversity and unique depth, we’re very excited about what has been achieved. We are equally excited about where we are going now,” adds Batra.