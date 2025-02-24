Creator Discontent: Ranveer Allahbadia case puts content creator community on tenterhooks

Neeti Palta has been a stand-up comedian for 14 years. And she seems struck by how much things have changed. “When I started out, comedy was not a very known or popular art form. Today it is mainstream and aspirational. We were not aware of the legalities and rules earlier. However, as more and more controversies come up, a lot of us now run our material through lawyers just to be sure,” says the 45-year-old.

In that case, Palta’s ilk would be queuing up at law offices right now, because it is not only a controversy raging out there but also outrage, death threats, FIRs, and a case that went right up to the Supreme Court.

All thanks to a purported joke Ranveer Allahbadia, 31, who calls himself BeerBiceps, cracked on February 9 on Samay Raina’s so-called talent show on YouTube. What ensued is anything but funny, with top politicians castigating Allahbadia and the apex court asking him to surrender his passport and not air any show until further notice.

It is best to keep what Allahbadia said out of a widely read publication such as this. But much needs to be said about what this is doing to the online content creator community.

Influencer intelligence platform Qoruz says there are more than 4 million influencers in India. Several of them are fearful and uncertain. Many, especially from the comedy genre, declined to speak to Forbes India on this topic, not even anonymously. But there is enough out there to suggest that signing brand deals is going to become a hassle.