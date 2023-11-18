From Forbes India 30 Under 30 nominations forms to the rise of luxury homestays, here are our most-read stories of the week

Image: Shutterstock1) Forbes India 30 Under 30 2024
With 30 Under 30, Forbes India strives to find exceptional young entrepreneurs and professionals annually. We look for dynamic personalities who have made significant strides in the field in which they operate. There are 20 categories this year—from advertising to sports—with a new addition of B2B or business-to-business. If you are that exceptional individual or you know somebody who meets the criteria, it is time you brought them the spotlight. The nomination forms for the Class of 2024 are now open. Fill up now.2) Gunning for global recognition
Over the last two decades, India has developed a reputation for being the backend tech support for many American multinational firms. The nation is also known as one of the best software services providers in the world, thanks to Freshworks and Zoho, among other SaaS platforms. But Indian brands have not been able to rule the American consumer market as much as US brands—from food and clothing to bathing—have done in India. From Levi's and McDonald's to Cetaphil, every person living in India regularly uses an American brand. But things are changing now. Here's how Indian brands such as Vahdam India, Skillmatics, The Ayurveda Experience, and Skin Elements are changing the narrative. Read more3) Mankind Pharma: New ambitions
In May 2023, Mankind Pharma staged the biggest IPO of the year by value when it debuted on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, fetching $715 million for its existing shareholders, including the Junejas. Mankind's shares have surged 62 percent since then to trade at more than ₹1,700 for a market cap of over ₹700 billion (as of late September). The Junejas saw their wealth soar by 64 percent to $6.9 billion, partly thanks to the listing, and their rank improved to No 29 on the 2023 Forbes India Rich List. Today, Mankind ranks No. 4 in revenue in the domestic market for branded generic drugs and No. 3 in volume. Ramesh and Rajeev Juneja now have a new ambition—to take Mankind Pharma to the highest echelons of the industry. Read more
Discover1) 15 years of the Infosys Prize
Infosys Science Foundation started the Infosys Prize to honour the outstanding achievements of contemporary researchers and scientists in six categories: Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences. The prize for each category comprises a gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse of $100,000 (or its equivalent in INR). The Infosys Science Foundation announced this year's winners on November 15. Before the announcement, Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys and president of the foundation, sat down with Forbes India to discuss why we need to invest much more in R&D. Watch now2) Coming of age
Indian whisky brands are having their moment under the sun. Brands such as Indri, Paul John, Amrut and GianChand are bolstering the growth of Indian whiskies and positioning India among the top players around the world. These brands are not only being met with curious receptions in the world, but their single malts are winning awards worldwide. Single malts from India and other regions like Australia, France, Italy and the US are now the emerging category. And Indian whisky brewers now have high expectations that the Indian single malt sector will reach great heights. Here's a look at the growing charm of Indian whiskies. Read more3) Homestays, but luxurious
Luxury hotels, with their opulent interiors, gourmet cuisines and signature services, have been the mainstay of high-end hospitality for decades. Now luxury homestays are now coming of age in India, offering exotic locations, curated services and food, and generous dollops of history and heritage. The devil is always in the details, and the carefully curated experiences of luxury homestays—from marmalade made from locally sourced fruits to centuries-old tapestry of the bedroom—leave none to spare. The personalised experiences—that come with a fat price tag—offer varying interpretations of luxury. Read more4) More than just a craft
The Megerian Carpet Factory was established in 1917 in New York City by Hovannes John Megerian, the grandfather of today's owners. Three decades later, they boldly ventured into reproduction. The company was passed on to his children, and in the 1970s, they opened factories worldwide, though now they only have two—in New York and Yerevan. In Armenia, the art of carpet weaving has been passed down through generations, each stitch preserving a thread of the country's rich heritage, and the Megerian family stands as a testament to this enduring tradition, proudly perpetuating its legacy for all to admire. Please get to know their craft closely. Read more