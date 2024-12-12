How SolarSquare has a chance to become a home energy brand in India

SolarSquare Energy had already made a bit of name for itself some three years ago, becoming the first solar startup in India to bag an investment from the well-known American investor Christopher Sacca’s dedicated climate-tech fund Lowercarbon Capital.

On December 12, the Mumbai startup announced it has raised $40 million in Series B funding, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Lightrock. The investment is the largest such round in a solar startup in India, the company said in a press release. Existing investors Elevation Capital, Rainmatter, Gruhas Proptech and Lowercarbon too joined in.

For India to keep its promise of hitting net-zero carbon emission by 2070, switching to renewable energy is an imperative, and startups such as SolarSquare can play a leading role in the transition. India’s fragmented residential solar market is estimated to have technical potential of more than 600 GW of rooftop solar alone, which, however, plummets to only 11 GW once economic viability is taken into account at the household level.

This is where companies such as SolarSquare are innovating to try and move the needle.

While the proportion of Indian households with solar power is as low as only 1 percent by some estimates, “India’s residential solar story has turned a page in the last two years,” SolarSquare co-founder and CEO Shreya Mishra tells Forbes India.