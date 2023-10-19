Morning Buzz: Sharp hike in MSP for wheat & pulses, Daewoo plans India return, and more

Sharp hike in minimum support price for wheat, pulses

Daewoo plans India comeback

Used phone market takes off

India to peg laptop import curbs as security measure

The government has hiked the minimum support prices for winter crops by 2-7 percent. The move comes despite the fact that wheat prices have remained elevated for two years and exports being banned since May 2022. The minimum support price of masur daal has also been hiked by 7 percent to incentivise farmers to plant more. The government has also extended the restrictions on the export of sugar till October 31.Daewoo, which once sold the Cielo and Matiz in India, plans to return to India to sell electric bikes and e-cycles. The company is also looking to sell power and energy products like solar and inverter batteries and consumer electronics like LED televisions, air purifiers and refrigerators. The company has tied up with Indian partner Kelwon Electronics for its India entry.Sales of refurbished and used smartphones are booming even as overall sales of new smartphones have fallen in 2023. Counterpoint Research says that as many as 35-45 million used and refurbished smartphones will be sold this year. Most of the refurbished smartphones are sold in the Rs 10,000-15,000 range.India plans to pitch the laptop import curbs as a security measure and not a trade step as it looks to ward off concerns raised by the US, China and Taiwan. The government has said that companies need to apply for licences before the imports. The decision on the start date for the licences has been deferred twice and there is still no clarity on when they will be introduced. At the next WTO meeting, India plans to put its point of view across for other members.